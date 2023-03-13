Israel take on Puerto Rico at LoanDeport Park in Florida for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Israel vs Puerto Rico online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 World Baseball Classic

Israel and Puerto Rico meet in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at LoanDeport Park in Florida. The Israelites won against an underdog, but the Puerto Ricans are big favorites. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Israel won against the weakest team in Pool D, Nicaragua 3-1, but that victory was not as easy as they expected since Nicaragua had good pitchers for most of the game.

Puerto Rico also won against Nicaragua 1-9 but they lost a recent game against Venezuela 9-6, now they need to win the upcoming two games to advance to the next round.

When will Israel vs Puerto Rico be played?

Israel and Puerto Rico play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Monday, March 13 at LoanDeport Park in Florida. The Puerto Ricans are big favorites to reach the final but after the recent defeat things are complicated for them.

Israel vs Puerto Rico: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Israel vs Puerto Rico in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Israel and Puerto Rico at the LoanDeport Park in Florida on Monday, March 13, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Deportes (Español).