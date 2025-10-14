Where to watch Puerto Rico vs Argentina live in the USA: International Friendly game

Puerto Rico will face off against Argentina in a 2025 international friendly, offering fans another chapter in this intense rivalry. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Puerto Rico vs Argentina online in the US on Fubo]

Fresh off a tight 1-0 win against Venezuela, Argentina is back on the pitch for another friendly during this FIFA Matchday, with the team preparing for official World Cup action next year. Lionel Messi and the Albicelestes are aiming to extend their winning streak.

Meanwhile Puerto Rico—though not a traditional CONCACAF powerhouse—has shown steady growth in recent years and now gets the rare opportunity to challenge one of the world’s elite squads. This matchup promises a unique showcase for Puerto Rico and another chance for Argentina to fine-tune its lineup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Puerto Rico vs Argentina match be played?

Puerto Rico play against Argentina in a 2025 international friendly game this Tuesday, October 14, with the match kicking off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammate Thiago Almada – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Advertisement

Puerto Rico vs Argentina: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

see also Lionel Messi sets new MLS record with brace for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United

How to watch Puerto Rico vs Argentina in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Puerto Rico and Argentina will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options are Fanatiz USA and beIN SPORTS.