Aaron Boone delivers long message on Devin Williams after White Sox win

Aaron Boone is more than clear about how Devin Williams has been performing on the Yankees’ mound in recent weeks and months. In a recent game against the Chicago White Sox, the manager spoke highly of the pitcher, saying he had a good outing.

“Tonight was lights out. He’s responded to adversity well. At the start of the season, he did and got through that and was really consistent for a couple months. He had a couple weeks there where he struggled again but has responded,” Boone said.

In his last eight appearances, spanning 7.1 innings pitched, with 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, and 18 strikeouts, Williams has shown he is working much better. The Yankees are truly starting to take advantage of this momentum, even though some of their losses weren’t his fault.

Boone Has Confidence in Williams

As Boone said, he is confident that Williams has what it takes to help the Yankees every time he’s on the mound. The pitcher’s stats have helped the manager continue to trust him in that important defensive role.

Devin Williams #38 of the New York Yankees pitches during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves.

“I got a ton of confidence in what he’s bringing to the table every night he walks out there. It’s been a lot of that right there. Just kind of looking at his numbers up there on the board, he’s been dominant most of the season in and around some struggles. I feel like he’s in a great place right now and obviously a huge part of what we’re doing down there.”

Williams’ Recent Record

August has been a tough month for Williams. In the first five games he appeared in, the Yankees lost. It wasn’t until the middle of the month that he was able to recover and help contribute to five wins in six games. So far this season, the team’s record with him on the mound is 38-18.

