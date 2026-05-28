Who is Canada playing next in 2026 IIHF World Championship after beating USA?

After knocking Team USA out of the 2026 IIHF World Championship in the quarterfinals, fans wonder who Canada will face next in the tournament.

There was no shortage of vitriol as Canada and Team USA went head to head at BCF Arena (Fribourg) in the quarterfinals of the 2026 IIHF World Championship. In the end, however, only one could make it through to the semifinals, and that was the Great White North.

Because winning teams will be reseeded after the quarterfinal stage and there is no fixed bracket, Canada will not learn who it will play next until all games of the round are completed. The Canadians will not have to wait too long, though. The second slate of quarterfinals will drop the puck at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Once those games come to an end, the winner of the latest edition of North America’s rivalry will learn who—and when—it will play for a place in the gold-medal game. The “where” is already set, as the semifinals, as well as the medal games, will be held at Swiss Life Arena in Zurich.

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Potential matchups

During its victory over the USA, Canada showed why it finished the preliminary round as the best team in the entire tournament and first in Group B. As a result, the Canadians will face the lowest-seeded team remaining in the semis. With Team USA (the lowest seeded team) out of the picture, the options shrink for Canada.

Macklin Celebrini at 2026 Olympics.

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If Sweden (4th in Group B) defeats Switzerland (1st in Group A), then the Swedes and Canadians will meet with a ticket to the gold-medal game on the line. If the Swiss prevail, then Canada would face the winner of the QF bout between Latvia and Norway—third in Group A and second in Group B, respectively.

Save the date

The semifinals of the 2026 IIHF World Championship will be played on May 30 at Swiss Life Arena. Should Switzerland reach this stage, it will play in the opening slate at 9:20 a.m. ET—meaning Canada would play in the second slate at 2:00 p.m. ET.

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The bronze-medal game, as well as the gold-medal game, will take place on May 31 at 9:30 a.m. ET and 2:20 p.m. ET, respectively.