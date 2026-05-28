What happened to Evan Bouchard and why is he out of Canada vs USA in 2026 IIHF World Championship?

Evan Bouchard is likely out of the quarterfinals game between Team USA and Canada after a scary play in the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

Evan Bouchard was in the receiving end of a dangerous hit from Ryan Lindgren and there’s much reason to believe he won’t return to the ice for Canada. In a paramount quarterfinals matchup against Team USA, the Canadians will be without their best defenseman in the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

Lindgren caught Bouchard defenseless with a shoulder hit to his neck/head area. The Edmonton Oilers’ blueliner was leveled to the ice and became motionless as he made contact with the frozen surface, causing fans at BCF Arena and watching from their couches to turn their eyes away.

After a pause in the game, he was helped off the ice. Bouchard has been confirmed out of the game and will undergo concussion protocol. Canada is now without its top blueliner as it vies to avenge recent defeats to Team USA.

Advertisement

Lindgren tossed out of the game

After a review, on-ice officials assessed a major penalty for checking to the head on Lindgren, as well as a game misconduct. Some might say it was an eye for an eye as both sides will be without their best defensemen. However, it’s hardly a fair deal for Bouchard and Canada, as the star blueliner’s health is now something to keep an eye on.

Ryan Lindgren of the Seattle Kraken and Team USA.

Perhaps still shocked from seeing Bouchard’s frightening injury, the Canadians failed to get much going during the five-minute power play. They recorded just four shots and no goals on the Americans’ penalty-killing unit.

Advertisement

Bouchard’s injury concerns

According to a report from Frank Seravalli, Bouchard experienced concussion-like symptoms last month during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. If his concussion is indeed confirmed during the 2026 IIHF World Championship, it would raise even greater concerns about his health. Traumatic head injuries in such a short period of time could put his professional career at risk.