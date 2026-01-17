After landing Alex Bregman, Cubs land former NY Mets, Red Sox and Phillies pitcher

The Chicago Cubs landed Alex Bregman but beyond that, they are still making moves. In fact, they just signed a pitcher who has repped many shirts like the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies re-signed JT Realmuto, while the Mets landed Bo Bichette, and the Red Sox signed Ranger Suarez. Hence, all these teams are moving, but it’s the Cubs the one who landed pitcher Yacksel Rios, who played for all three before.

Rios signed a minor-league contract according to Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com. Rios only made two Tiple-A appearances with Syracuse spending 2025 with the Mets. At 32 years old, he is in the latter part of his prime, but still convinced the Cubs to give him a chance in the minors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Yacksel Rios a good pitcher?

A decent, but inconsistent, relief pitcher, Rios has shown flashes of effectiveness. He has even repped Puerto Rico at the international level. He has a strong arm and it’s a great option for shorter, less-critical situations coming out of the bullpen.

Yacksel Rios

Advertisement

Where Rios is a danger to his own team is in high-leverage roles where he lacks consistency. At this point in his career, Rios is a good depth reliever. He will be mostly in the minors, but to sign him at this stage in his career means the Cubs see something in the former Phillies player.

Advertisement

see also Mets analysts hint at where Bo Bichette could play on the diamond

The Cubs are trying to round up the roster

By landing Bregman, the Cubs did a heavyweight move. Now, they are trying to round up a solid roster and even have some decent options in the minors to compete at their best level.

Advertisement