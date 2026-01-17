Trending topics:
MLB Rumors: Red Sox could turn to top star infielder following Alex Bregman setback

The Boston Red Sox could revisit the trade market for a top star infielder after missing out on Alex Bregman, with new flexibility creating a potential pivot ahead of spring training.

By Alexander Rosquez

Alex Bregman #2 with the Red Sox fields against the Orioles.
The Boston Red Sox are once again recalibrating their infield plans as spring training approaches. What initially looked like a focused pursuit of Alex Bregman unraveled quickly, forcing the front office into another reset.

The setback intensified after Bo Bichette came off the board, leaving the Red Sox without their two primary targets. As roster flexibility becomes increasingly important, the organization appears willing to explore more aggressive trade scenarios to address a clear infield need.

As Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports, Boston could pivot back to top star infielder Ketel Marte, despite the Arizona Diamondbacks recently signaling he was off the market. “The Red Sox could entice Arizona with a bigger trade package,” McCaffrey wrote, noting that Arizona covets Jarren Duran and young pitching, and that Boston now has more flexibility to deal a starter.

Why Ketel Marte still makes sense for Boston

While Arizona paused trade talks, Marte was never labeled untouchable. The Diamondbacks simply were not satisfied with earlier offers. Boston, however, may now be positioned to revisit discussions with a stronger proposal, potentially addressing its infield vacancy while easing an outfield logjam.

Ketel Marte #4 of the Diamondbacks turns a double play against the Giants. Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Contract control adds long-term appeal

Marte remains under contract through 2032, giving the Red Sox long-term stability at a premium position. Though he holds a player option after the 2031 season, his age at that point makes it unlikely he would test free agency, further increasing his appeal as a durable, cost-controlled solution.

