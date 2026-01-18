Red Sox not expected to trade an All-Star after losing Alex Bregman to Cubs

Alex Bregman’s move to the Chicago Cubs could have inevitably been a tough blow for the Boston Red Sox. Still, this team has more than enough talent to continue pursuing its goal of becoming contenders in the upcoming MLB season.

Even more so after news emerged that there is a strong likelihood no major moves will be made within the team, including involving one of their All-Stars. Marino Pepen made this clear through his X account.

“Industry sources indicate that with the #RedSox rotation complete, it is unlikely they will trade Jarren Duran,” the insider revealed. “Duran has the highest bWAR (15.6) of any #RedSox player over the last three years, making it essential to keep him on the team for his offense and determination.”

The outfielder arrived in Fenway in 2021, and it was in 2024 that he was selected to participate in the All-Star Game. Alex Cora can rest easy knowing that, in some way, he has more than enough talent to face what’s ahead.

Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox.

One of the last season’s cornerstone

Alongside Alex Bregman, Jarren Duran emerged as a cornerstone of the Boston Red Sox‘s lineup during the 2025 season. The dynamic outfielder showcased a blend of power and consistency, finishing the year with a .256 batting average, 16 home runs, and 84 runs batted in.

His ability to drive the ball into the gaps resulted in a solid .774 OPS, while his speed remained a major factor as he swiped 24 bases and led the team with 13 triples.

While his offensive numbers saw a slight regression compared to his breakout 2024 MVP-caliber campaign, Duran’s elite defense in left field and his reliable presence at the top of the order solidified his status as one of the most valuable all-around players in the American League.