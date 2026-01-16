Phillies re-sign JT Realmuto: What is his contract length and salary?

It’s been a wild ride between the Philadelphia Phillies and catcher JT Realmuto this offseason. At times, it looked like it wouldn’t happen, but now, the catcher and team will cross paths again as they agreed to a new deal.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Phillies agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with Realmuto. It was also reported by Robert Murray of FanSided and Foul Territory.

Realmuto has become an emblem on the Phillies backed by his great hitting and solid catcher ability. The big issue between the parties was the length of the contract. However, with this deal getting done, the Phillies gave Realmuto what he wanted, as they were desperate to not lose him as the catcher market isn’t as great nowadays.

Was this a mistake by the Phillies?

This is a classic “head vs. heart” tug of war. Realmuto has great communication with the likes of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and the rest of the rotation. His game-calling is a key part of this team. At $15 million AAV, his salary decreased by almost $8 million, so he is not getting premium money, albeit still a big contract.

However, Realmuto is entering the latter part of his 30’s, and that’s where catchers typically start to decline. In 2025, he hit .257 with 12 home runs and a .700 OPS, which are his lowest full-season marks in years. Also, this contract does not help the Phillies, that are deep into the luxury tax. This might hamper them in the need to address other areas, especially after Bo Bichette signed with the Mets.

The Phillies offseason is not going precisely great

While it’s not been a disastrous offseason, it hasn’t set the world on fire either. It could be defined as just a “frustratingly average” offseason for the Phillies. While they’ve had big-time moves like re-signing Kyle Schwarber, extending Jesus Luzardo, and assuring Andrew Painter’s healthy are all good signs.

However, losing Bo Bichette to the Mets, watching Max Kepler getting suspended by 80 games and losing Ranger Suarez is absolute terrible. As for the Realmuto deal, it’s a deep bag they’re paying him but considering there were not much alternatives.