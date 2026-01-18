Braves deliver concerning update ahead of opening day amid Justin Verlander’s uncertainty

Amid a relatively quiet offseason for the Atlanta Braves, the team has suddenly found itself in the spotlight due to two significant developments: speculation around Justin Verlander’s interest in joining the team and a crucial setback just ahead of Opening Day.

The Braves announced via their official social media channels that they will be without a key player for the season opener. “INF Ha-Seong Kim sustained a hand injury while in Korea and underwent surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right middle finger,” the team revealed.

Following the surgery, Kim is expected to be sidelined for 4-5 months, leaving the Braves without the services of the Korean infielder as they gear up for the regular season. This unforeseen challenge forces the team to explore alternatives to fill the gap in their lineup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Originally acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays halfway through last season, Ha-Seong Kim was poised to make a significant contribution to the Braves in 2026. He was considered a key offseason addition following last year’s campaign.

Ha-Seong Kim #9 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates.

Advertisement

Kim’s impact in his debut season with the Braves

Despite an overall disappointing end to the Braves’ season, Kim emerged as a valuable asset during his brief tenure on the field. His performance convinced Atlanta of his potential, prompting the team to secure him for the 2026 season with a one-year contract.

Advertisement

see also Veteran pitcher Justin Verlander might join AL East team this season

Games Played: 24

Batting Average: .253

Home Runs: 3

RBIs: 12

OPS: .684

Fielding %: .982

Advertisement

Braves’ projected lineup without Kim

With Kim unexpectedly sidelined just as the regular season looms, the Braves are now tasked with reorganizing their roster to establish their Opening Day lineup in his absence.

The projected lineup is as follows:

Ronald Acuña Jr. RF Ozzie Albies 2B Austin Riley 3B Matt Olson 1B Michael Harris II CF Jurickson Profar LF Drake Baldwin DH Sean Murphy C Mauricio Dubon SS

Advertisement

Advertisement