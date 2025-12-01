Andy Martino hints which star the Mets truly prefer between Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker

Trending topics:
The question of Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker is what many New York Mets fans want answered, and Andy Martino recently provided a detailed analysis of which of the two players the team might sign very soon.

By Richard Tovar

Cody Bellinger, #35 of the New York Yankees, watches a two-run home run.
Speaking on BNNY, SNY insider Andy Martino didn’t hesitate when asked whether Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker is more likely to land in Queens. “I would say Bellinger, for sure,” Martino said, explaining why Tucker simply doesn’t align with what the Mets are trying to build defensively after moving on from Brandon Nimmo.

Martino argued that Tucker’s defensive profile doesn’t fit the Mets’ revamped outfield plan. Tucker doesn’t work for the Mets… he’s an average to perhaps above-average defender at a corner,” he said, adding that signing him would force New York to “put him in right and move Juan Soto to left, which would be suboptimal, to say the least.”

He also questioned the contract implications, noting how the Mets are trying to avoid repeating past mistakes. “You just got out of an over-long contract with Nimmo. You’re going to do a decade for Kyle Tucker?” Martino said. In contrast, “Bellinger does that,” referring to the defensive upgrade New York is seeking.

