Ben Brown addresses Cubs’ historic streak as Chicago reaches second 10-game winning run

Ben Brown reacted as the Cubs extend their second 10-game winning streak, with Chicago continuing a historic early-season run.

The Chicago Cubs, Ben Brown, and the Texas Rangers were once again part of a historic night at Globe Life Field as Chicago extended its winning streak to 10 straight games, marking the second double-digit run of the season. The Cubs continue to navigate a demanding stretch of schedule, but their consistency has turned them into one of the most stable teams in baseball this year.

“Two double-digit winning streaks in a season,” Brown said after the game, according to MLB.com. “That sounds pretty wild to me, but we’re just focused on showing up every day and taking care of business.”

That milestone places Chicago in rare company across MLB history, with only a small group of teams ever reaching multiple 10-game winning streaks before their 40th game of a season.

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As the Cubs remain optimistic about Matthew Boyd’s recovery timeline, the achievement has come despite rotation changes, bullpen fatigue, and injuries that have forced constant adjustments. Still, the Cubs have continued to respond with steady pitching, timely hitting, and strong defensive play.

Ben Brown and Miguel Amaya of the Cubs celebrate after defeating the Diamondbacks. Jayden Mack/Getty Images

Brown steps into rotation role and delivers steady control

Brown’s role has expanded significantly after shifting from the bullpen into the starting rotation following the injury to veteran left-hander Matthew Boyd. The adjustment has been seamless so far, with Brown continuing to deliver steady outings that give the Cubs stability during a heavy workload period.

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Manager Craig Counsell credited the team’s approach during the streak, emphasizing consistency over complexity. “That means you’re doing something that’s pretty rare,” Counsell said. “But it’s really about coming in and playing a good game every day, and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

Brown’s efficiency also helped protect a bullpen that has been heavily used throughout the stretch, giving the Cubs valuable breathing room in a long and demanding schedule.

Cubs’ depth and balance continue driving historic winning stretch

Chicago’s success has been built on more than just pitching, with the lineup and defense continuing to play key roles throughout the streak. Ian Happ extended his on-base streak to 29 games, while Seiya Suzuki delivered a two-run home run that helped create separation early in the contest.

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Brown pointed to that balance when reflecting on the team’s success, noting how every part of the roster contributes. “It’s all connected,” he said. “When the pitching is supported by defense and offense, everything becomes easier. We’re just trying to keep that going.”

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As Chicago continues its historic run, Brown’s steady transition into a starting role stands out as one of the key reasons the Cubs have been able to sustain such a high level of consistency across multiple stretches of the season.