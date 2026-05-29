Cristiano Ronaldo receives praise from Roberto Martinez for his current form and longevity ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Portugal enter the 2026 World Cup as one of the top candidates for the title, and the hype is much higher knowing that Cristiano Ronaldo will make his sixth appearance in the competition. He has achieved this milestone thanks to his immense effort and longevity, which his coach Roberto Martinez fully recognizes.

During an interview with El Larguero, Roberto Martinez spoke about his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo’s longevity, as he remains a globally relevant player at 41-years-old at both the club and international levels.

“I think Cristiano Ronaldo does not play to win a specific title, collective or individual. It is the hunger he has. No matter what he wins, the next day he has the same hunger to improve,” the Portugal coach said. “Having that objective allows you to have longevity.”

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Ronaldo’s presence at the 2030 World Cup is possible

Something that drew a lot of attention in the interview was what Roberto Martinez mentioned regarding a possible appearance by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2030 World Cup, where he would already be 45 years old. “No one should doubt it. At least he has earned that,” the coach responded.

Roberto Martinez of Portugal.

Roberto Martinez later acknowledged that multiple factors come together in Ronaldo’s case to make his level of performance excellent. “Of course, there is a genetic aspect, that is clear. There is also the work he does and everything he does to help his body. But it is more of a psychological aspect,” Roberto Martinez explained. “I have worked with many players who, after winning the Champions League or the Ballon d’Or, lose their hunger.”

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The record Cristiano Ronaldo can establish

In the hypothetical case that Cristiano Ronaldo prolongs his career long enough to compete in the 2030 World Cup, which will be held in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, he would have a real opportunity to become the oldest player to ever participate in a FIFA tournament.

The record is currently held by Essam El-Hadary, who played for Egypt in Russia 2018 at 45 years and 161 days old. By the summer of 2030, Cristiano Ronaldo will be around 45 years and 130 days old, meaning a standout performance with Portugal could allow him to reach the historic record.

This year, Cristiano Ronaldo will move into fourth place on the list. Behind Essam El-Hadary, Colombia’s Faryd Mondragon (43 years and 3 days), Cameroon’s Roger Milla (42 years and 39 days), and Northern Ireland’s Pat Jennings (41 years old).