Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette could take unexpected role to begin World Series vs Dodgers

The Toronto Blue Jays are preparing for their long-awaited World Series matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but their plans could take an unexpected turn regarding star shortstop Bo Bichette. After weeks sidelined by a knee injury, Bichette has been cleared to play — though his role might surprise many fans and analysts.

For months, Toronto has counted the days until Bichette’s return, envisioning him back in his familiar spot anchoring the infield and the lineup. However, recent comments from one MLB insider suggest the Blue Jays could take a more cautious route with their All-Star infielder, especially at the start of the series.

The organization faces a delicate balance: maximizing Bichette’s bat while protecting his health. The pressure of the Fall Classic only amplifies that decision as Toronto seeks its first championship since 1993.

What role will Bichette have in the Blue Jays’ World Series plan?

MLB insider Jon Morosi shared insight that caught fans off guard, hinting at a measured reintroduction for the Toronto shortstop. “Bo Bichette told me that moments after that game, ‘I’m good to go, I’m ready,’” Morosi revealed. “Here’s what I would say: this series begins, in my opinion, with him in a reserve role on the bench as a potential late-game pinch hitter.”

Bichette’s knee injury, sustained while sliding into home plate on September 6, kept him out through the playoffs. Before that setback, he was hitting .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs, a key piece in Toronto’s offense. Even so, his defensive replacement Andres Gimenez has impressed with “difference-making defense,” as Morosi noted — a factor likely influencing Toronto’s lineup choices.

How will the Blue Jays adjust their World Series lineup?

Toronto has managed to stay competitive without Bichette, relying on a strong infield rotation that includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Ernie Clement, with George Springer serving as designated hitter. If Bichette returns to the lineup, it could come through a DH role or late-game pinch-hitting duties rather than a full defensive assignment.

Game 1 of the World Series between the Blue Jays and Dodgers is set for Friday, October 24, at Rogers Centre, where all eyes will be on how Toronto handles its returning star in pursuit of a historic title run.

