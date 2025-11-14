Blue Jays can easily match Edwin Diaz’s reported contract demand

The Toronto Blue Jays are in need of strong arms for their bullpen in 2026, and Edwin Diaz could be one of those players. According to a recent report, they have already spoken with his agent, and the contract the former Mets star wants is reportedly affordable enough for him to play with the team next season.

According to what Ken Rosenthal revealed, Diaz is looking for a five-year contract similar to what he had with the Mets, where he signed for $102 million, which translates to an approximate annual salary of $20.4 million, a figure that is quite accessible for the Blue Jays.

If Diaz manages to land in Toronto, he would automatically become the team’s highest-paid reliever, nearly $10 million above Jeff Hoffman, who has an $11 million annual salary. According to Rosenthal, Diaz is exactly what the Blue Jays are looking for.

Can the Mets retain Diaz?

Rosenthal also noted that Diaz’s return to the Mets is a “50-50” proposition. He is reportedly waiting for his former team to offer him the same or a better contract, which means the Blue Jays need to move quickly if they want a top-tier reliever like him for 2026.

Another potential scenario for the Blue Jays bullpen, should Diaz arrive, is that Hoffman would likely have to relinquish the closer role to Diaz. Alternatively, Manager Schneider and his staff could utilize both as closers, rotating them when necessary, a strategy already employed by the Yankees and other teams.

Regarding Diaz’s situation, Mark C. Healey of The Wave Newspaper commented: “Edwin Diaz clearly wants to get a deal done with Mets before the Winter Meetings. The team should just get it done. The longer they wait, the less chance he comes back.”

