Steelers News: Mike Tomlin reveals which Aaron Rodgers teammates got injured vs Dolphins

Defeating the Miami Dolphins was imperative for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were already aware of the Ravens’ victory. Aaron Rodgers managed to showcase his full repertoire, securing an important win at Acrisure Stadium, allowing Mike Tomlin and his players to continue leading the AFC North.

Unfortunately, the effort put in by the Steelers paid off in terms of results, but it was also reflected in the locker room with injuries that ended up affecting some of the players.

“Couple of injuries,” Tomlin said to the press. “Isaac Seumalo has got a triceps injury that’s being evaluated. Nick Herbig’s got a hamstring that’s being evaluated.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The involvement of these two players in the coach’s scheme is key, so if the severity of their injuries is confirmed, it could be a major setback for the Steelers as they enter a crucial stage of the regular season.

Isaac Seumalo #73 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advertisement

Seumalo’s numbers this season in Pittsburgh

Isaac Seumalo has been a pillar of consistency for the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ offensive line this season, demonstrating elite discipline and technical skill. In 675 offensive snaps played, the veteran guard has remarkably committed zero penalties, showcasing his focus and reliability in the trenches.

Advertisement

see also Aaron Rodgers has clear opportunity to reunite with another familiar face on Mike Tomlin’s Steelers

His pass protection has been particularly impressive, earning a 78.7 pass block grade while allowing only 2 sacks. Additionally, Seumalo has remained effective in the ground game with a solid 70.2 run block grade, proving to be a vital asset for the team’s offensive success.

Advertisement

Playoffs in sight

The recent victory over the Dolphins positioned the Steelers as the current leaders of the AFC North, despite the Ravens’ win over the Bengals. According to the official NFL website, their win percentage now stands at 62%.

If they manage to defeat the Lions in Week 16, this percentage would rise to 76%. After that, they have two more games remaining to finalize their situation: anaway game against the Browns and a home game against the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium.

Advertisement