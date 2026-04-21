Bryce Harper calls for urgency as Phillies’ skid continues in loss to Cubs

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to spiral early in the season, and Bryce Harper did not shy away from addressing the team’s growing concerns following a 5-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The defeat extended Philadelphia’s losing streak and reinforced a troubling trend that is quickly defining their campaign.

After the game, Harper delivered a candid assessment of where the team stands. “Yeah, I mean, it’s not where you want to be, obviously. It’s not where we thought we were going to be starting the season. But we can’t really worry about that. We’ve got to flush things as quick as possible and get into tomorrow—that’s part of the game,” he said, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia on X.

The Phillies now sit at 8-14, having dropped six straight and seven of their last eight. They’ve been outscored 42‑10 during that stretch, exposing issues across the roster. Chicago controlled this matchup from the start, building a lead that never seemed in doubt, even as players like Kyle Schwarber continue to project confidence about where the team can go.

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Phillies’ inconsistency continues to show on both sides of the ball

Aaron Nola’s outing reflected the broader struggles within the rotation, as the right-hander allowed five earned runs over 4 1/3 innings. The game turned quickly in the second inning when Dansby Swanson delivered a three-run home run, creating an early gap the Phillies never closed.

"We gotta be better on both sides of the ball."@WapnerNewman pic.twitter.com/PIvpV1nTZ1 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 21, 2026

Offensively, Philadelphia managed just one run despite recording six hits. Harper acknowledged that recent results have not always matched the quality of contact. “I think we’ve had that pretty lately. I think a couple guys here and there have had some pretty hard-hit balls the last couple days, and they just haven’t fallen, but that’s part of the game,” he added.

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Harper emphasizes need for immediate improvement as pressure builds

While some elements may come down to timing and luck, Harper made it clear that execution must improve across the board. “We’ve got to win. We’ve got to be better on both sides of the ball. Just got to win games,” he said, underscoring the urgency inside the clubhouse.

The Cubs, meanwhile, received a strong performance from Colin Rea, who threw 6 2/3 innings of one-run baseball while keeping the Phillies’ lineup off balance. Combined with solid defense, Chicago maintained control throughout the game.

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For Philadelphia, the path forward centers on adjustments and accountability. With the standings beginning to take shape, Harper’s message reflects a team aware that time is becoming a factor, and that turning things around must happen sooner rather than later.