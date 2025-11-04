Blue Jays must prepare to pay up to keep Bo Bichette after new contract value report

Bo Bichette was undeniably one of the standout players against the Dodgers in the World Series, but his future with the Toronto Blue Jays could be at risk due to a new contract valuation that pegs him as a $186 million player.

Spotrac recently updated Bichette’s market value. Now a free agent, his worth as a player has increased exponentially. The contract specialist website projects his future deal to be for a minimum of eight years with an average annual salary of $23.3 million.

Bichette was last earning $17 million, which was his final payment for the 2025 season as part of the $33 million contract he signed with the Blue Jays in 2023. Although he has dealt with a couple of limiting injuries, he remains a highly valuable player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can the Blue Jays afford Bichette?

$186 million is not an insurmountable amount for the Blue Jays, and an average salary of just over $23 million per year is also manageable. However, the decision will depend entirely on how the team’s analysts view Bichette for the 2026 MLB season. It is easy to hand a player such a massive contract, but this will be a key decision for the front office.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Bichette boasts more than enough numbers to continue providing the Blue Jays with what they need in the infield. Last regular season, he again posted a .300+ average, a feat he has accomplished four times in the last seven years with the team.

Advertisement

see also MLB World Series champions through the decades: A year-by-year breakdown

Where would Bichette rank among teammate salaries?

If he signs a big contract with the Blue Jays, he would become one of the three players earning an average of over $20 million per year, alongside George Springer and Kevin Gausman. However, his salary would be slightly more than half of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $40 million annual compensation.