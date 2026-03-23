Braves’ new-look: Projecting the pitching rotation after Lucas Giolito signing

The Atlanta Braves are taking a calculated flyer on veteran right-hander Lucas Giolito, signing him to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.

After a rocky stint with the Boston Red Sox, Giolito looks to revitalize his career and stabilize an Atlanta rotation facing early-season depth concerns.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the deal is worth $6 million. For the Braves, it’s a low-risk, high-reward move; for Giolito, it’s a “prove-it” opportunity to rediscover the form that once made him an All-Star.

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Where does Giolito fit in the rotation?

The biggest hurdle for Giolito is the calendar. Having signed deep into the spring, he has missed the bulk of the preseason. However, internal injuries have created a vacuum in the Braves’ staff.

Lucas Giolito #54 of the Boston Red Sox.

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With Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach, and Hurston Waldrep all sidelined or recovering, Giolito is projected to slot into the No. 3 or No. 4 spot once he is fully ramped up.

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A fresh start after a tough exit for Giolito

Giolito arrives in Atlanta following a turbulent 2025 campaign in Boston. While he posted a respectable 10-4 record over 145.0 innings, his season was marred by inconsistency, punctuated by 17 home runs allowed.

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He was notably absent from the high-leverage moments of the Red Sox’s postseason run, which ended in an American League Wild Card loss to the New York Yankees.

In Atlanta, Giolito won’t be handed a job. He joins a mix that includes Chris Sale, Reynaldo López, Grant Holmes, Bryce Elder, and prospect Didier Fuentes. However, with the Braves’ depth currently tested, the door is wide open for a veteran of his pedigree.

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Timeline for debut

Don’t expect to see Giolito on the mound for the March 27 season opener. The righty will likely require two to three weeks of “spring training” style buildup, either at the Braves’ facility in North Port or with Triple-A Gwinnett.

If the acclimation process goes smoothly, Giolito could join the big-league club by mid-April. For a Braves team looking to reclaim the NL East crown, a healthy and effective Giolito could be the missing piece of the 2026 pitching puzzle.

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