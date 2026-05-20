Connor McDavid’s Oilers might only need to be patient to hire Bruce Cassidy

According to a report, the Edmonton Oilers already know when an interview with Bruce Cassidy will be possible ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season.

Amid reports that Connor McDavid is giving the Edmonton Oilers less time than expected, exercising patience is much easier said than done. However, the Oilers may be left with no other choice but to remain on standby if they are serious about hiring Bruce Cassidy ahead of the upcoming NHL season. McDavid may not be as eager to wait, though.

The Vegas Golden Knights may be completely blocking McDavid’s Oilers from reaching Cassidy, but it may not be able to last much longer. Vegas’ main argument for not granting teams permission is based on the fact it is still alive in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and that allowing its former head coach to interview with other teams could come back to bite the Golden Knights during their postseason run.

Thus, the math is simple regarding when Cassidy should be made available for interview requests. Or at least, the Knights will have to come up with better excuses.

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“The moment that Vegas is eliminated from the playoffs or wins the Stanley Cup, you will hear that Bruce Cassidy has an opportunity to interview,” John Shannon said on Donnie and Dhali: The Team. “It’s going to be by the middle of June that we all hear Cassidy is available to talk to other teams.”

Bruce Cassidy at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NHL won’t step in

If the NHL wanted to turn a blind eye to the whole situation, the Coaches’ Association coming to the rescue of McDavid and the Oilers may have put the league on notice. Still, it seems like there is nothing the commissioner can do because, in its own words, the Golden Knights have done nothing wrong so far. It is not exactly sportsmanlike, but it is all within the rulebook.

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“From NHL perspective, the league feels the Vegas response to date is consistent with the team’s existing contractual rights, as well as with established league policy. So, it remains very much up to the Golden Knights if and when teams can talk to Cassidy while he’s under contract,” as reported by TSN insider Pierre LeBrun.

With the league taking such a passive stance, the Oilers have an even better understanding of where they stand in their pursuit of Cassidy. Edmonton will either remain patient or tear its hair out over the current situation.

Knoblauch’s future

Although the Oilers fired Kris Knoblauch, they will have to foot the bill on his contract. Knoblauch had signed a three-year extension before the Cassidy drama cost him his job. As he was relieved of his duties without cause, Edmonton will have to pay him for the next three years. According to Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, Knoblauch will go on a sabbatical before taking another coaching job in the league.

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“We can likely cross Kris Knoblauch’s name off of any coaching candidates list out there for now,” Spector wrote on his X account. Knoblauch has three years left on his contract with the Oilers, running through 2028-29.

For the time being, thus, Knoblauch may not entertain any interviews, and Edmonton will not be put in a situation where it must decide who can and cannot speak with him. Still anything can happen. Perhaps the Oilers end up being the pot calling the kettle black.