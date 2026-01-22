NY Mets could face major decision on Freddy Peralta after trade with Brewers

In a bold offseason move, the New York Mets have demonstrated their unwillingness to miss out on opportunities by acquiring Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers. The franchise’s expectations for Peralta are sky-high, as they anticipate his significant contributions to their roster.

Just hours after making the announcement, reports from Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated suggest the Mets are exploring a contract extension for Peralta. “Given the cost for Peralta, it’s certainly possible that the Mets would want to extend the right-hander before he reaches free agency next winter,” Ragazzo notes.

Amidst these developments, Bo Bichette’s recent introduction to the fanbase has sparked excitement, revealing his choice of the Mets. Expectations are high for Peralta’s impact on the franchise, especially as the team’s previous season did not meet the fanbase’s expectations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, whispers around the league suggest the Mets may be interested in acquiring another former player from the Brewers to bolster their rotation further. Despite this, there’s an atmosphere of optimism surrounding the organization following their recent off-season signings.

Freddy Peralta #51 of the Milwaukee Brewers

Advertisement

Peralta’s potential impact on the Mets organization

Freddy Peralta has garnered attention from multiple franchises, drawn by his remarkable talent and impressive statistics from his tenure with the Brewers. His influence within the Mets’ pitching rotation could be profound, contingent upon Manager Carlos Mendoza’s utilization of the 29-year-old talent.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets David Stearns sends clear message on the rotation after landing Freddy Peralta despite NY Yankees interest

Peralta’s stellar record includes 17 wins—leading the National League—an ERA of 2.70, with 124 hits and 54 runs allowed over 33 games and 176.2 innings pitched. He aims to validate the Mets’ confidence in his abilities and propel them toward a successful bid for next season’s World Series.

Advertisement

These developments underscore the Mets’ aggressive pursuit of top-tier talent for their roster. With Bo Bichette as a key acquisition, along with other notable additions, there is a buzz of anticipation within the fanbase, eager to witness the team exceed expectations in the upcoming season.

SurveyWill Peralta become one of the best additions to the Mets' roster next season? Will Peralta become one of the best additions to the Mets' roster next season? already voted 0 people

Advertisement