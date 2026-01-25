Who is Sam Darnold’s backup QB on Seahawks depth chart for 2026 NFC Championship Game vs Rams?

The Seattle Seahawks will face the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game. Quarterback Sam Darnold has been dealing with an oblique injury and amid concerns of his output, it might get to a point where the backup is called upon action.

That backup is none other than Drew Lock, a former second round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Broncos. However, the Seahawks already confirmed Sam Darnold’s status for the NFC Championship Game. It’s just a matter if Lock will be needed.

Darnold‘s oblique injury took him out of practice last week in preparation for the 49ers, but he managed to play and the Seahawks blew out San Francisco. Still, his status has been the most followed storyline for this game against the Rams.

Is Drew Lock a good backup?

Lock played for Denver from 2019-2021, and he actually started a decent amount of games. He was traded to the Seahawks in 2022, but didn’t play at all. The team kept him for 2023 where he actually got two starts. In 2024, he had the chance to start five games for the Giants but was benched eventually after going 1-4, and then this year he got back to Seattle.

Drew Lock #2 of the Seattle Seahawks

Career numbers are decent for a backup. His record is 10-18, completing 59.6% of his passes, 34 touchdowns to 28 interceptions, and a passer rate of 78.8. Overall, a decent backup to have in case Darnold can’t play, but clearly not a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL.

Seahawks have other injuries to focus on

With running back Zach Charbonnet out due to an ACL injury, Kenneth Walker III will have the responsibility to become an absolute workhorse. Walker is more than capable of doing so. Still, it remains to be seen if this will change the gameplan now that the team doesn’t have a committee.

The Seahawks also elevated George Holani to be Walker’s backup. Holani has 22 rushing attempts for 73 yards and one touchdown this season. It’s highly unlikely that he will get 40% of snaps. But, at least he will be useful to give Walker a rest.