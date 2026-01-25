Mike McCarthy might have his next Steelers QB in the NCAAF amid rumors about Aaron Rodgers’ future

One of the top NFL stories in recent hours has been Mike McCarthy’s arrival as the new head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, succeeding Mike Tomlin. Now, the outlook is uncertain for Aaron Rodgers, who has yet to comment on his short-term plans.

So, what happens if the quarterback ultimately chooses a different path instead of returning to Steel City next season? Some have already begun to envision potential replacements, with one of them being among the top prospects in college football.

“The Steelers’ needs once again center around the quarterback position – regardless of whether Rodgers is in the mix next season,” ESPN’s Matt Miller said. “At pick No. 21, there will be consideration for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson if he’s still on the board.

“His strong play in the pocket would fit well with McCarthy’s West Coast offense. But if Simpson is gone by the time Pittsburgh is on the clock, the wide receiver class could get a look. The Steelers still need someone opposite DK Metcalf. And USC’s Makai Lemon would be an ideal No. 2 with his route running and run-after-catch abilities.”

Quarterback Ty Simpson #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

What decision will Rodgers make moving forward?

Tomlin’s departure as head coach of the Steelers led many to believe that Rodgers’ time in Pittsburgh had come to an end. However, the hiring of McCarthy could point to a potential return for the quarterback, giving this duo—once Super Bowl champions in Green Bay—a new chapter together.

While A-Rod has not officially announced what decision he will make, some believe this new direction within the Steelers could motivate him to chase his goal for one more year. Others, however, foresee a different outcome—either a change of teams or, in the worst-case scenario, a potential retirement.

New Steelers HC Mike McCarthy

An intriguing crop of College QBs

Ty Simpson is part of an intriguing group of quarterbacks who could potentially make the jump to the NFL. Fernando Mendoza, a national champion with the Hoosiers and Heisman Trophy winner, is projected to be a top pick, while Dante Moore of the Ducks chose to bet on himself and return to Oregon for another season.

Carson Beck is another name gaining serious traction as a potential next step in his career, along with Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who declared for the upcoming draft after a strong 2025 campaign.

