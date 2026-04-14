Alec Bohm fires Scott Boras: Who will be his next agent?

Alec Bohm, who recently began his seventh season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2026, has made a major career decision by firing Scott Boras and hiring a new agent he had previously worked with from the group known as The Team.

“Amid the legal dispute, Bohm has fired his agent, Scott Boras. Bohm, who has struggled to begin an important season before reaching free agency, has hired Nick Chanock, who previously represented Bohm. Chanock is an agent with The Team (formerly Wasserman),” wrote Charlotte Varnes and Matt Gelb for The Athletic.

The legal dispute referenced by Varnes and Gelb involves a financial issue between Bohm and his parents. According to the report, his parents may have influenced his earlier decision to hire Boras, potentially under pressure.

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Bohm’s finances

Bohm’s decision to move on from Boras appears focused on improving both his legal situation and his long-term career outlook. Over seven MLB seasons, he has earned approximately $29.8 million, with 2026 set to be his highest-paid year at $10 million with Philadelphia.

This season, Bohm ranks as the fourth-highest-paid infielder on the Phillies behind Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and J.T. Realmuto. However, he could be entering his final year with the team unless his new representation helps secure a new contract.

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Chanock’s MLB client list

According to Spotrac, with Bohm returning as a client, Chanock now represents just three MLB players: Yu Darvish and Jordan Montgomery are the other two. Of the trio, Bohm is currently the only active player, as the others are dealing with injuries or recovery.