CB Bucknor faces backlash after chaotic Reds vs. Boston game with 8 challenges

Veteran umpire CB Bucknor has already set an unwanted mark early in the 2026 MLB season, struggling with the ABS challenge system during the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox. He had six overturned calls out of eight challenges, drawing heavy criticism across the baseball world.

Among those who voiced strong criticism was Jared Carrabis, who wrote on X: “I think CB Bucknor might actually be worse at his job than anyone in the world is at any of their respective jobs. He is that laughably bad.” It was just one of many reactions after Bucknor became the most challenged umpire so far this season.

Bucknor, a 63-year-old umpire with more than 20 years of MLB experience, is widely recognized around the league. Still, the backlash was intense, especially after Eugenio Suárez won back-to-back challenges against him during the game.

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Criticism piles up on Bucknor

It was clear Bucknor is still adjusting to the ABS challenge system, but the Reds–Red Sox matchup proved particularly rough. One user wrote on X: “Absolutely electric… CB Bucknor noticeably annoyed when he tapped the 2nd time only to be wrong again and listen to 40,000 people cheer for his incompetence.”

Absolutely electric lmao CB Buckner noticeably annoyed when he tapped the 2nd time only to be wrong again and listen to 40,000 people cheer for his incompetence 😂 pic.twitter.com/F7zY93G7fz — Shelfy (@RealShelfy) March 28, 2026

Even before the game, Reds broadcaster Sam LeCure predicted the matchup could turn into a challenge-heavy contest, leaving his booth partner stunned. That prediction came true, as Bucknor faced eight total challenges, six of which were overturned.

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By the end of the sixth inning, Bucknor had already seen all six of his calls reversed. Alex Cora was ejected during the game and later said, “He has one job to do … It wasn’t his best day,” summing up the frustration surrounding the performance.

“This happens when you want to be the protagonist. This has to be one of CB Bucknor’s worst performances. He’s going to get exposed many times with the technology,” wrote Daniel Alvarez-Montes on X, pointing to how new tech could continue to highlight umpire inconsistencies.

When could Bucknor retire?

It remains unclear when Bucknor might retire. MLB umpires typically step away in their 50s or early 60s, though some extend their careers well beyond that. One example is Ángel Hernández, who stayed on the job until age 69.

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Alex Cora was ejected by CB Bucknor for arguing this check swing call on Trevor Story



Bucknor did not appeal to the first base umpire on the check swing, and he has already had several calls overturned on ABS challenges in today's game pic.twitter.com/Wh698UTgnl — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 28, 2026

If Bucknor does retire, he would be eligible for a pension estimated between $150,000 and $200,000 annually. Having surpassed the minimum age and service requirements, he would also qualify for full benefits, including lifetime health and life insurance.