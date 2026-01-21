Cody Bellinger’s NY Yankees contract: How much will he make compared to previous deal?

The New York Yankees made a decisive move in the free-agent market by securing former National League MVP Cody Bellinger on a five-year deal worth $162.5 million. The signing gives the Yankees a cornerstone outfielder and a left-handed power bat to complement Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the heart of the lineup.

Bellinger, 30, has been one of the most sought-after position players this offseason. After a standout season with the Yankees in 2025, where he hit 29 home runs and drove in 98 RBIs, the club viewed re-signing him as a top priority to maintain lineup stability.

According to Bob Nightengale on X, “Cody Bellinger gets 5 year, $162.5 million from Yankees.“ He also noted additional contract details: “Cody Bellinger will get an opt out after year 2 and year 3. If there’s a lockout that wipes out 2027, the opt outs move back a year.” This ensures flexibility for both the player and the club while reflecting Bellinger’s value in the current market.

How does this deal compare to his previous contract?

Previously, Bellinger signed a three-year, $80 million contract with the Chicago Cubs in 2023, according to Sportrac. That deal averaged roughly $26.7 million per year and reflected his value as a rising star in the National League.

How is Cody Bellinger’s new contract structured?

The Bellinger deal is structured to provide both security and flexibility. He will earn $85 million over the first two years of the contract before the first opt-out, with a $20 million signing bonus included. His annual salary for 2026 and 2027 is set at $32.5 million each year.

The contract also includes a full no‑trade clause, which reportedly gives Bellinger complete control over any potential movement during the length of the deal. The added protection underscores the level of commitment the Yankees are making in their long‑term investment.