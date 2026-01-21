Trending topics:
MLB

Cody Bellinger’s NY Yankees contract: How much will he make compared to previous deal?

Cody Bellinger re-signs with the Yankees, keeping the star outfielder in New York as the team strengthens its lineup for the coming seasons.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Cody Bellinger at Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesCody Bellinger at Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.

The New York Yankees made a decisive move in the free-agent market by securing former National League MVP Cody Bellinger on a five-year deal worth $162.5 million. The signing gives the Yankees a cornerstone outfielder and a left-handed power bat to complement Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the heart of the lineup.

Bellinger, 30, has been one of the most sought-after position players this offseason. After a standout season with the Yankees in 2025, where he hit 29 home runs and drove in 98 RBIs, the club viewed re-signing him as a top priority to maintain lineup stability.

According to Bob Nightengale on X, Cody Bellinger gets 5 year, $162.5 million from Yankees. He also noted additional contract details: “Cody Bellinger will get an opt out after year 2 and year 3. If there’s a lockout that wipes out 2027, the opt outs move back a year.” This ensures flexibility for both the player and the club while reflecting Bellinger’s value in the current market.

Advertisement

How does this deal compare to his previous contract?

Previously, Bellinger signed a three-year, $80 million contract with the Chicago Cubs in 2023, according to Sportrac. That deal averaged roughly $26.7 million per year and reflected his value as a rising star in the National League.

Advertisement

How is Cody Bellinger’s new contract structured?

Red Sox reportedly turn to Phillies All-Star as infield rumors intensify after Alex Bregman exit

see also

Red Sox reportedly turn to Phillies All-Star as infield rumors intensify after Alex Bregman exit

The Bellinger deal is structured to provide both security and flexibility. He will earn $85 million over the first two years of the contract before the first opt-out, with a $20 million signing bonus included. His annual salary for 2026 and 2027 is set at $32.5 million each year.

Survey

How much will Bellinger impact the Yankees’ lineup in 2026?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement

The contract also includes a full no‑trade clause, which reportedly gives Bellinger complete control over any potential movement during the length of the deal. The added protection underscores the level of commitment the Yankees are making in their long‑term investment.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
NY Mets answer NY Yankees’ bidding win for Cody Bellinger with veteran addition
MLB

NY Mets answer NY Yankees’ bidding win for Cody Bellinger with veteran addition

NY Yankees pressured to help Cody Bellinger with move for another 2x All-Star
MLB

NY Yankees pressured to help Cody Bellinger with move for another 2x All-Star

Cody Bellinger returns: NY Yankees’ lineup for 2026 MLB season
MLB

Cody Bellinger returns: NY Yankees’ lineup for 2026 MLB season

Seahawks confirm Sam Darnold could have a new weapon to face Rams
NFL

Seahawks confirm Sam Darnold could have a new weapon to face Rams

Better Collective Logo