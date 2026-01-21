NY Mets answer NY Yankees’ bidding win for Cody Bellinger with veteran addition

The New York Mets don’t plan to dwell on losing out on Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees for too long. Instead, the MLB organization in Queens is now shifting its focus to other areas of need. In that regard, reports suggest the Orange and Blue are adding a veteran pitcher to their rotation.

The Mets saw their plans to poach Bellinger away from the Yankees and into their waiting hands fail. Bellinger is returning to the Yankees lineup for the 2026 MLB season, and the Mets are now moving on.

With almost no time between moves, the Mets have reportedly answered by targeting reliever Luis Garcia, who is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals, and Los Angeles Angels. Needless to say, he’s hoping to find a permanent home in Queens rather than continuing his journeyman ways.

“The Mets are in agreement with reliever Luis Garcia, pending physical,” MLB Network insider Joel Sherman broke the news on his X account.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees.

How much are Mets signing Garcia for?

According to Bob Nightengale, the Mets have signed Garcia to a one-year, $1.75 million contract. However, based on incentives and bonuses, the deal could go up to the $3 million figure in the 2026 MLB season.

Needless to say, Garcia’s agreement with the Mets does little to overshadow Bellinger’s contract with the Yankees. The two-time All-Star signed a five-year, $162 million extension to stay in the Bronx.

Garcia’s numbers in 2025

During a season in which he was moved around a lot in MLB, Garcia registered the following numbers: 0.8 WAR, 55.1 innings pitched, allowing 55 hits, 23 runs, 21 earned runs, and 2 home runs. Moreover, Garcia posted 48 strikeouts. As he joins the Mets, the club in Queens hopes to get the best out of the veteran reliever. Garcia will turn 39 next week. Perhaps, staying put at one place is just what he needs.