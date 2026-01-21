Trending topics:
NY Yankees pressured to help Cody Bellinger with move for another 2x All-Star

After reaching an agreement with Cody Bellinger, the New York Yankees have no time to relax. Instead, the competition for another two-time All-Star is only heating up in MLB.

By Federico O'donnell

Cody Bellinger at Dodger Stadium.
© Harry How/Getty ImagesCody Bellinger at Dodger Stadium.

The New York Yankees have no time to rest on their laurels after re-signing Cody Bellinger ahead of the 2026 MLB season. For the Bronx Bombers, keeping the star outfielder in town was merely the standard. Now, the fanbase is asking—or rather demanding—the front office goes after another All-Star.

As much joy as Bellinger’s return brings to the Bronx, the NY Yankees’ lineup for the 2026 MLB season still features glaring holes. Until those are filled, Hal Steinbrenner and the front office won’t be able to claim victory in the offseason. Based on the fans’ reaction all over social media, New York knows who its fanbase wants to see arrive next.

“Cody Bellinger on a five-year deal is a win for the Yankees. Freddy Peralta must be next this offseason,” Yankees Unloaded show host Gary Sheffield Jr. wrote on his X account immediately after Bellinger re-signed in New York.

Going after Peralta

The Yankees have long been linked to Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta. However, actually landing the two-time All-Star will be a far tougher task than some fans make it out to be.

Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta #51 of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Peralta has drawn interest from several powerhouses in MLB. The biggest of them all being none other than the Los Angeles Dodgers. The back-to-back World Series champions are considered favorites to complete a trade for Peralta going into the 2026 MLB season. Losing Peralta to the Dodgers won’t hurt as bad as the 2024 World Series did, but it’d be another painful experience for New York, at the hands of Los Angeles.

Peralta’s contract situation

The 29-year-old pitcher is entering the final MLB season of his five-year, $15.5 extension with the Brewers. In 2026, he will earn $8 million before becoming an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the end of the campaign. Thus, his situation presents a dilemma for interested teams.

If time isn’t an issue, any team could wait for Peralta’s contract to run its course and pursue him once he hits the open market. However, Milwaukee will entertain offers in the meantime, and there’s no guarantee Peralta will make it to free agency.

Market for Peralta

The Brewers could re-sign Peralta or find a club desperate enough to give up assets for the veteran on a contract year. The Yankees could very well fall into that category. In need of help on the mound, the Pinstripers could make an appealing offer to the Brewers.

As for the Dodgers, they have more than enough leverage to work a deal with Milwaukee, but given their success and tendency to go all-in on free agents, waiting until next offseason may be their preferred option. Moreover, Los Angeles has won back-to-back championships without Peralta, so another year without him is far from the end of the world.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
