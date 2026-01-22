Steve Cohen delivers six-word message after NY Mets shake up offseason market

The New York Mets have been a hot topic in MLB discussions. Though they weren’t able to secure Kyle Tucker, they successfully pursued Bo Bichette and other free agents, positioning themselves as one of the top rosters for the upcoming season. Owner Steve A. Cohen expressed his enthusiasm with a succinct six-word message.

“What an incredible week. Let’s go Mets!” Cohen shared on his social media platform, X, following a series of impressive roster additions. The latest acquisition was a trade involving Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Furthermore, the Mets maintained a measured approach to their roster enhancements. ESPN‘s Jeff Passan noted that the New York franchise ramped up its efforts in January, despite the swirl of rumors surrounding various free agency and offseason market names.

Mets President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns, has addressed these new additions, sparking excitement among fans who are hopeful for a promising MLB season, potentially leading to a title or significant achievements.

NY Mets owner Steve Cohen attends an NBA game at Madison Square Garden.

Mets’ offseason acquisitions for the upcoming season

The Mets have generated substantial excitement with their strategic offseason acquisitions, significantly enhancing their roster for the next season. Here’s a rundown of the New York franchise’s new additions for 2026.

Bo Bichette: Signed as a free agent for 3 years, $126M

Freddy Peralta: Acquired in a blockbuster trade

Luis Robert Jr.: Acquired from the White Sox in exchange for Luisangel Acuña and Truman Pauley.

Marcus Semien: Traded from the Rangers in exchange for Brandon Nimmo.

Devin Williams: Signed as a free agent for 3 years, $51M

Jorge Polanco: Free Agent acquisition, 2 years, $40M

Tobias Myers: Acquired alongside Peralta from Milwaukee as a versatile rotation/bullpen option.

Mets’ projected lineup for the upcoming season

With these significant additions, Mets’ manager Carlos Mendoza will strategize to configure the lineup for the next season. The projected lineup features Juan Soto at the forefront, along with other notable players in key positions.

Francisco Lindor, SS Juan Soto, RF Bo Bichette, 3B Jorge Polanco, 1B Marcus Semien, 2B Brett Baty / Mark Vientos, DH Francisco Alvarez, C Luis Robert Jr., CF Carson Benge, LF

