Cody Bellinger’s opt-out saves Yankees millions heading into 2026

Cody Bellinger‘s tenure with the New York Yankees was shorter than some anticipated: just one season, covering 152 regular-season games and seven postseason contests, nothing particularly special. Now that he has opted out of his contract, the team saves a substantial $25 million.

What can the Yankees do with Bellinger’s money? Many things, including looking for a less expensive option in the free-agent market. Cedric Mullins, a player with eight years of experience who spent time with the Mets, hit for a .216 average in 2025 and was under an $8 million contract.

However, the Yankees may not need to search far for Bellinger’s replacement. Among their own free agents is Trent Grisham, who had another solid year last season and should be the perfect center fielder for the team.

Final payout for Bellinger

The Yankees will pay Bellinger a final, smaller check of $2.5 million as part of his opt-out decision. This is the buyout payment he will receive after making his choice. At least he didn’t leave empty-handed; the Yankees also paid him $27.5 million for his season of service, marking the second time in his career he has earned such a high one-season sum.

The specific reasons why Bellinger chose not to continue with the Yankees are not yet known but are likely to emerge later. It’s worth remembering that he is represented by Scott Boras, the same agent who has negotiated massive contracts for Juan Soto and other stars.

What are Bellinger’s career earnings?

Bellinger has earned $119.7 million in his career, which began with the Dodgers in 2013 on a $700,000 salary. He got his first big payday in the 2020 season with $4.2 million, the same year he won his first and, so far, only World Series ring.