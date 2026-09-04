Corbin Burnes expected to return to Diamondbacks rotation vs Royals

The Arizona Diamondbacks expect Corbin Burnes to return to the rotation against the Kansas City Royals as they continue their push for a Wild Card spot.

With only a handful of games remaining in the MLB regular season, the Arizona Diamondbacks are locked in a heated battle with the San Diego Padres in the NL West standings as they push to secure a spot in the Wild Card Series. To aid that postseason push, the D-backs are expecting a massive shot in the arm with the return of Corbin Burnes for the final stretch.

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, Burnes is expected to make his return on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. Following an extensive rehabilitation process, the right-handed ace is set to rejoin the starting rotation and bolster Arizona’s playoff bid.

Burnes has been sidelined since June 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Following a recovery process that spanned more than a year, he is finally poised to rejoin the active roster.

Advertisement

The veteran starter’s return comes at a pivotal moment for Arizona, which is also navigating Ketel Marte’s ongoing status while manager Torey Lovullo continues to advocate for his second baseman’s return to the lineup.

Corbin Burnes is a snake and man oh man does he look filthy. pic.twitter.com/pkR9yAbB03 — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) February 13, 2025

Burnes’ rehab progress

Ahead of his targeted return against Kansas City reported by Gambadoro, Burnes has made significant strides throughout his minor league rehab assignment, which began on August 29 with Triple-A Reno.

Advertisement

He kicked off his rehab stint with the Reno Aces by tossing two scoreless innings before following up with a simulated game to build up his pitch count and stamina.

Potential impact on the rotation

While it may be unrealistic to expect peak dominance immediately after missing more than a full calendar year of big-league action, Burnes still gives Arizona a crucial boost down the stretch.

With key rotation members like Zac Gallen and Ryne Nelson battling late-season injuries and workload constraints, Burnes provides an elite, high-leverage arm. Even on a pitch count early on, his presence will significantly ease the burden on an overworked bullpen.

Advertisement