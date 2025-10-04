Cristopher Sanchez reveals what Zack Wheeler told him before Phillies’ Game 1 vs Dodgers

Cristopher Sánchez is certainly eager to pitch in the postseason, especially knowing he will face the Los Angeles Dodgers. Before his outing, he spoke with teammate Zack Wheeler, who posed a key question to which the Philadelphia Phillies starter responded with confidence.

Wheeler‘s question to Sánchez was straightforward. “He asked me if I was ready,” Sánchez recalled, and his answer was, “I said, of course I am.” The exchange served as a kind of mental test from the Phillies ace to his teammate.

Sánchez also revealed that Wheeler could not hide his excitement for him. “He was here yesterday, actually, and we talked about a lot of things,” Sánchez said. “He was really excited. He shared that he was excited for myself and for everything that’s been going on with my career recently.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

How has Sanchez performed in his previous postseason games?

It’s worth noting that between 2023 and 2024, Sanchez has only made two postseason starts for the Phillies. One was a loss to the Diamondbacks, where he allowed two runs—just one earned—over 2.1 innings. His most recent playoff appearance was with the Phillies in a 7-6 victory, where he gave up only two runs across five innings.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Sanchez’s postseason history is short, but he’s been sharp in recent regular seasons, posting a 13-5 record with a 2.50 ERA—his best ERA mark and most starts in a single season with 32.

Advertisement

“The Dodgers will face Christopher Sanchez, the starting pitcher for the Phillies in Game 1. He has a 4.01 ERA against LA in four appearances, and he also gave up 13 runs (8 earned) in 12.2 innings this season against us [Dodgers],” DodgersMuse reported on X.