NY Mets could trade Clay Holmes and still bring him back in free agency

The New York Mets could move Clay Holmes as the MLB trade deadline approaches and still look to bring him back in free agency, keeping their bullpen options wide open heading into 2026.

The New York Mets are expected to be among the busiest sellers before the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline, but one player could still have a future in Queens even if he is moved. As the club continues to fall out of postseason contention, veteran starter Clay Holmes has emerged as one of the most intriguing names in trade discussions.

Speaking on The Show podcast, New York Post insider Joel Sherman floated an unusual scenario involving Mets owner Steve Cohen. “It’s Steve Cohen. Have your cake and eat it too. Trade him and then sign him back,” Sherman said while discussing Holmes’ future with Jon Heyman.

Holmes is widely expected to opt out of the final year of his contract after the season following his successful transition back into the starting rotation. That has made him an attractive trade candidate for contenders seeking pitching help ahead of the deadline.

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Why Clay Holmes remains valuable despite trade rumors

Before suffering a broken leg in May, Holmes was enjoying one of the best stretches of his career. He posted a 2.39 ERA across nine starts and appeared on track to earn his first All-Star selection as a starting pitcher.

After finishing the 2025 campaign with a 12-8 record and a 3.53 ERA, Holmes further increased his value by proving he could succeed in the rotation, making him one of the more appealing pitchers available on the trade market.

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Could the Mets bring Holmes back in free agency?

According to Sherman, trading Holmes doesn’t necessarily mean the Mets would close the door on a reunion. Instead, New York could maximize his value by acquiring prospects now before attempting to negotiate a new contract during the offseason.

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A new deal would likely require a significant raise from the $12 million Holmes is currently scheduled to earn in 2027 if he doesn’t opt out. Reports suggest a contract averaging around $22 million annually could place him alongside veteran starters such as Seth Lugo, Robbie Ray, Luis Severino, and Sean Manaea.