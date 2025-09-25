Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong draws inspiration from NFL star in explaining stellar performance vs Mets

The Chicago Cubs are poised to capture significant attention in the postseason, with standout performances from players like Pete Crow-Armstrong fueling high expectations among their fan base. After his remarkable outing against the New York Mets, the anticipation for the challenges ahead is palpable.

In the contest against the Mets, Crow-Armstrong made an impact early, scoring in the second inning. Post-game, he surprised many with a unique analogy, drawing parallels to an NFL star from the Chicago Bears to articulate his play’s execution.

“You don’t often see plays like that in baseball… I was able to scan the field like our guy Caleb [Williams] does,” Crow-Armstrong remarked to the media following the game. He referred to Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, highlighting his field awareness in contributing to his scoring success.

Though initially drafted by the Mets, Crow-Armstrong launched his MLB career with the Cubs in 2023. While a native of Sherman Oaks, California, his adoration for the city of Chicago and its enthusiastic supporters gives the impression he is a hometown product.

Crow-Armstrong reflects on key double in Cubs victory

Following comparisons with Bears’ Williams, Crow-Armstrong provided insight into a crucial base-running moment during the game. As the Mets’ catcher mishandled the ball, Crow-Armstrong seized the opportunity to advance, showcasing his instinct and quick decision-making on the field.

“There’s not much to process with that play,” Crow-Armstrong remarked. “In moments like these, instinct takes over. I’m always on the lookout for opportunities like that, and when it happened, I capitalized. You don’t often see a catcher fumble like that,” he explained regarding the decisive play.

Cubs dominate Mets to strengthen postseason position

In addition to Crow-Armstrong’s standout play, the Cubs delivered a commanding performance, underscoring their postseason ambitions. Their consistency and strong plays throughout the regular season, exemplified by Crow-Armstrong, have solidified their position as playoff contenders.

With their 10-2 triumph over the Mets, New York’s franchise now finds itself in a precarious position. The Mets must rely on their own efforts to secure the final Wild Card spot. Fortunately for them, the Los Angeles Dodgers aided their cause by defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are in pursuit of the same playoff position.

