Anthony Rizzo to retire as a Cub: How many MLB games did he play in Chicago?

Anthony Rizzo has officially announced his retirement from MLB. After completing his final stint with the New York Yankees last season, where he made yet another World Series appearance, Rizzo has chosen to hang up his cleats. This weekend, he will be honored by the Chicago Cubs, the team where he spent a significant part of his illustrious career.

In sports, there are players who make history, and Rizzo did just that with the Chicago Cubs by leading the team to their last World Series title. The 2016 season is one that the organization will never forget, and the fans had plenty to celebrate that year.

After leaving the Cubs, Rizzo’s time with the Yankees elevated his career to new heights. Although the outcomes were not as expected, Rizzo earned the respect of everyone within the franchise. The fan base appreciates his contributions during the latter part of his career as a Yankee.

Now, with his decision to officially retire from MLB after not playing this season, Rizzo is expected to support the Cubs in a new role. He will serve as one of the team’s ambassadors in the coming years.

How many MLB games did Rizzo play in Chicago?

During his time with the Chicago Cubs, Anthony Rizzo played in 1,308 regular season games and 39 postseason games. Rizzo was instrumental in leading the Cubs to a historic World Series win in 2016 and helped the team reach the postseason five times over his ten-year tenure with the franchise.

During his illustrious tenure with the franchise, Rizzo amassed an impressive array of personal accolades, including three All-Star selections, a Silver Slugger Award, four Gold Gloves, and the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award. He was also a formidable contender for the MVP title, finishing in the top five in both 2015 and 2016.

Rizzo’s career statistics further cement his legacy as one of the pivotal figures in Chicago Cubs history. He notched 1,311 hits, launched 242 home runs, and drove in 784 runs. Additionally, he stole 62 bases and drew 62 walks. Rizzo’s offensive contributions, including a batting line of .272/.372/.489 and an OPS of .861, were instrumental in the team’s success and secured his place among the franchise’s all-time greats in MLB.