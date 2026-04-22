Dave Dombrowski addresses Rob Thomson’s job security as Phillies’ early struggles continue

The Philadelphia Phillies are dealing with an early-season slump, but president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski made it clear that manager Rob Thomson’s job is not under immediate discussion despite growing frustration around the club. The comments came as Philadelphia entered a matchup against the Chicago Cubs while mired in a six-game losing streak.

Speaking to reporters in Chicago, Dombrowski dismissed any speculation about a managerial change. “We’re not, but if we were, I wouldn’t even… that’s not something we’d ever share. Rob Thomson’s been a good manager for us since 2021,” Dombrowski said, according to comments reported by MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki.

Entering Tuesday, Philadelphia had scored just 76 runs, one of the lowest totals in Major League Baseball, despite a roster built around established stars. The team also trailed the NL East by 7.5 games, adding urgency to a slow start that has raised questions internally and externally, a stretch in which Bryce Harper urged change as the Phillies’ skid deepens.

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Phillies offense hits historic low early in 2026 season

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Philadelphia’s offensive start has been historically poor. “Over the last 128 years, only two Phillies teams have had a lower batting average through 23 games than the 2026 Phillies (.218),” Gelb reported, noting it is the club’s weakest mark at this stage since 1941.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson high fives fans on Opening Day. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Despite a core featuring Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner, the lineup has failed to produce consistently. The lack of run support has placed additional pressure on both the pitching staff and coaching decisions, with little margin for error during this stretch.

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Dombrowski urges patience as struggles mount

While the standings and statistics are concerning, Dombrowski emphasized perspective, pointing to the long season ahead. Philadelphia remains far from its expected form, but the executive suggested that early April struggles should not define long-term expectations.

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Still, he acknowledged the team’s offensive inconsistency. For now, Thomson’s position remains secure, but continued struggles will keep pressure on the organization as it attempts to climb back into the NL East race.