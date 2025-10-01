Dave Roberts clarifies Blake Snell’s role after Dodgers’ NL Wild Card Game 1 win over Reds

The postseason returned to Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night, and Blake Snell made an immediate impression in his first start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite being new to the organization this season, Snell brought veteran poise, delivering seven innings of two-run ball to lead the Dodgers to a 10-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez, and Tommy Edman all contributed homers, showcasing the Dodgers’ depth and experience. Snell’s performance underscored the value of postseason experience, as he efficiently navigated the Reds’ lineup with confidence and precision.

“It sets us up really well,” manager Dave Roberts said, according to MLB.com. “Blake was fantastic tonight. You could see he was in complete control.” The Dodgers, reigning World Series champions, are now one win away from advancing to the NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Can Snell carry the Dodgers deep into the postseason?

This was Snell’s longest career postseason start, surpassing 5 2/3 innings in Game 1 of the 2020 AL Wild Card Series. He struck out nine while allowing four hits and a walk, demonstrating composure and command throughout his outing.

“It felt good to go deep in the ballgame. Just gotta control that last inning,” Snell reflected. “But outside of that, I felt really in control, could read swings and just kind of navigate through the lineup the way I wanted to.”

Bullpen holds, but challenges remain

After Snell’s exit, the bullpen inherited a commanding eight-run lead. Alex Vesia, Edgardo Henriquez, and Jack Dreyer allowed three runs combined, throwing 59 pitches in one inning — the most in a single postseason frame since 1988.

Roberts emphasized the strategic use of arms to maintain postseason momentum. One inning later, Blake Treinen closed out the game with a scoreless ninth, restoring confidence in the bullpen’s reliability.

Looking ahead

Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto taking the mound for the Reds against Zack Littell for the Dodgers. With Snell’s strong start and the lineup firing on all cylinders, Los Angeles enters the next game in a position of early advantage.

