David Stearns lights a fire under NY Mets with message about World Series

The New York Mets know the goal for the 2026 MLB season is clear. It’s the same as last year, and the season before that, and so on. Still, a World Series championship has eluded the Orange and Blue since the turn of the century. David Stearns is now determined to be in charge when the Mets bring the silverware back to Queens.

“It has definitely been too long. I have zero memories of the Mets winning a World Series,” Stearns admitted in dialogue with media, via SNY. “I feel that as much as anyone. The way we win a World Series and we win multiple World Series is by competing at a high level every single year.”

The Mets certainly didn’t stay true to that mantra last season, as they failed to even make the MLB Playoffs in 2025. As a result, Stearns and the front office decided it was time to blow up the core.

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Among many moves, Carson Benge has been included on the Mets’ Opening Day roster, an indicator of how differently the Orange and Blue will look in 2026. Regardless, the end-goal remains the same: hoisting the franchise’s third World Series.

David Stearns of the New York Mets at American Family Field.

Mets’ World Series titles

It’s no wonder Stearns has no memories of the last time the Mets won the World Series. The current president of baseball operations in Queens was born in February 1985, and the Mets’ last title was in 1986.

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Logically, a one-year-old Stearns didn’t quite understand what the fuss was all about, nor could he retain any memory of the magical run the Orange and Blue pinstripers went on as they defeated the Boston Red Sox in an unforgettable seven-game series.

For a fanbase as passionate as the Mets’, two World Series titles (1969 and 1986) feel too little a reward. Forty years later, New York vies to strike gold once again. Stearns and company will do everything on their power to help the team out, but it eventually comes down to what happens on the diamond at Citi Field.