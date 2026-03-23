Carson Benge is in: How the NY Mets’ prospect plans to attack Paul Skenes on Opening Day

The New York Mets have officially leaned into their youth movement. Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed Monday that top outfield prospect Carson Benge has earned a spot on the Opening Day roster and is expected to start in right field when the Mets host Paul Skenes and Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

Benge’s first taste of the big leagues comes with a trial by fire: an Opening Day date with reigning NL Cy Young winner. “Starting out with the best, it’s pretty cool,” Benge told reporters. “I’ll try to win every pitch, every AB, and find any way you can to win.”

The 23-year-old’s path to Queens was paved by a dominant spring and a late-camp injury to veteran Mike Tauchman, whose meniscus tear opened a permanent door for the rookie.

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The rookie vs. The ace

The matchup is a scout’s dream. Benge forced the Mets’ hand by hitting .366 this spring, showing an advanced ability to track high-velocity heaters, a necessity when facing Skenes.

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While Benge’s power is still developing, his 92.1 mph average exit velocity in Triple-A last season suggests his 20-HR ceiling is well within reach.

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However, Skenes is a different animal. The Pirates’ flamethrower is coming off a historic 2025 campaign where he posted a 1.97 ERA with 216 strikeouts over 187.2 innings.

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Armed with a 102-mph “splinker” and a veteran’s poise despite his age, Skenes enters 2026 as the gold standard for power pitching.

Projected NY Mets Opening Day lineup

With Juan Soto now anchored in left field, the Mets’ order looks formidable. Here is how Mendoza is expected to stack the lineup for the opener:

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SS Francisco Lindor LF Juan Soto CF Luis Robert Jr. 3B Ryan McMahon DH Starling Marte 1B Jorge Polanco C Francisco Alvarez RF Carson Benge 2B Jeff McNeil

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