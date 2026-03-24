Carson Benge on NY Mets Opening Day roster: Where will he hit in lineup?

Carson Benge is on the roster and ready for Opening Day, but it’s still unclear how he will contribute at the plate for the New York Mets. Early projections suggest he could hit toward the bottom of the lineup, at least during the first few weeks of the 2026 season.

Dan Bartels was among those who discussed a potential Mets lineup on X (@danbartels2), placing Benge above Francisco Álvarez, who would hit last. While it remains just a projection, there is a real chance Benge could climb the order if he produces early.

Benge turned heads during Spring Training, hitting .366. Once Mike Tauchman was ruled out with a knee injury, it became increasingly likely Benge would secure a spot on the Opening Day roster and make his MLB debut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What could Benge bring to the Mets offense?

During his time in the minors, Benge posted a .280 batting average, finishing the 2025 season at that mark. He carried that momentum into Spring Training, collecting 15 hits and five RBIs, raising expectations for what he could bring to the Mets lineup.

Advertisement

Potential 2026 Mets Opening Day Lineup (Bartels):

1) Francisco Lindor (SS)

2) Juan Soto (LF)

3) Bo Bichette (3B)

4) Jorge Polanco (1B/DH)

5) Luis Robert Jr. (CF)

6) Brett Baty (DH/1B)

7) Marcus Semien (2B)

8) Carson Benge (RF)

9) Francisco Alvarez (C)

Advertisement

see also Spring Training standouts: Former Mets Luis Angel Acuña among the top performers

His 15 home runs in 2025 across three different teams stand out as one of his biggest strengths. Whether that power translates to the majors remains to be seen. He did not hit any moonshots in Spring Training, but he arrives with strong timing at the plate.

Advertisement

The Mets will likely need to stay patient as Benge settles into his MLB debut. The focus will also be on maximizing other key bats in the lineup, especially players like Juan Soto, who is expected to play a major role after not only Spring Training but also his participation in the World Baseball Classic.