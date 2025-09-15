Dodgers’ HC Dave Roberts unveils pitching strategy for Shohei Ohtani as Postseason approaches

The Los Angeles Dodgers are already setting their sights on the upcoming Wild Card game, as they currently lead the National League West standings. However, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers have already secured direct postseason spots. Shohei Ohtani is expected to play a pivotal role in manager Dave Roberts‘ strategic blueprint for success.

The fan base has endured numerous trials this regular season, especially during some stunning losses. A notable example was the game against the Baltimore Orioles, where the Dodgers nearly staged a comeback in the final innings.

When questioned about Ohtani’s potential role on the pitching staff for the postseason, Roberts’ response remained ambiguous. “We like to plan things out,” he said, “but Ohtani has proven himself in the WBC. In the postseason, there are many unforeseen events.”

As the postseason approaches, the Dodgers are gearing up to showcase the best of their roster in the upcoming challenges. Their goal is to defend their title successfully in 2025 and join the elite ranks of teams that have captured back-to-back World Series championships.

Ohtani’s stellar performance on the mound

Ohtani continues to redefine excellence, not just by excelling as a two-way player but also through his remarkable performance in each role. His prowess at the plate is already legendary, as evidenced by his back-to-back seasons scoring over 134+ runs. However, it’s his work on the mound that is generating significant discussion.

In 12 starts, Ohtani has impressed with a controlled repertoire, recording 49 strikeouts against just 8 walks and allowing only 3 home runs. His 1-1 record comes with a 3.75 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP. These statistics are stirring excitement within the Dodgers organization, as Ohtani could prove to be a critical factor in their quest to defend the championship this year.

Roberts on Japan’s rising star

Roberts shared his insights on Roki Sasaki, Japan’s emerging talent, who has been impressive during his rehab assignments with the Oklahoma City Dodgers. “I think Roki is in a great place to contribute in whatever way the team needs,” Roberts remarked. “Transitioning to a bullpen role might be unfamiliar for him, so it requires a bit of faith on his part.”

Roberts elaborated further, saying, “He understands the high level at which our starting pitchers are performing and just wants to be part of it. He’s put in a lot of hard work to be ready to contribute to our success.“

