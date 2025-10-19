Dodgers reportedly interested in Cubs’ fifth-best hitter from the 2025 season

The Los Angeles Dodgers have surfaced in a new report indicating their interest in Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs, who was the team’s fifth-best hitter during the 2025 regular season with a .266 batting average. The Dodgers are reportedly willing to spend a significant sum for the outfielder.

The report comes from John Heyman, who wrote on X about the Dodgers’ interest in Tucker: “Dodgers expected to pursue Kyle Tucker: 1. They like him 2. OF is the least of their strengths 3. Presumably they have $ left after pursuing Soto 4. Of course they do.” Tucker is reportedly considered the team’s number one priority target.

During the regular season, Tucker made a crucial contribution to the Cubs, not only maintaining a strong batting average but also tallying 22 home runs, 25 doubles, 133 hits, and 91 runs. These are impressive numbers for an outfielder.

How the Dodgers Could Utilize Tucker

Should the Dodgers successfully acquire Tucker from the Cubs, Heyman’s analysis suggests the team could align him in the outfield alongside another veteran to boost that area of the field.

“The Dodgers could install Tucker in right field and move Teoscar Hernández to left, giving them a potentially productive outfield to go along with the game’s most star-studded infield,” Heyman wrote in his article for The New York Post. “The one tiny negative is that Tucker is a left-handed hitter, which would make them slightly unbalanced.”

Despite being somewhat limited this year, Tucker had a strong season with 136 games played. This performance demonstrates he is in good form and ready to contribute to a new team, especially after playing only 78 games in his last season with Houston due to injury.