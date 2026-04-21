Dodgers reportedly searching for Edwin Diaz replacement; Rushing likely centerpiece of deal

While the Los Angeles Dodgers have enjoyed a blistering start to the regular season, the club has hit its first major roadblock with an injury to Edwin Diaz. The high-profile offseason acquisition from the New York Mets was expected to anchor the back end of the staff, but those plans are now on hold.

With Diaz facing a significant stint on the shelf, the Dodgers are reportedly wasting no time exploring the trade market. According to MLB.com’s Holly Baylor, L.A. has already set its sights on a divisional rival. “Dodgers have checked in with the Padres on closer Mason Miller following news that Edwin Diaz is expected to undergo a procedure to remove loose bodies from his elbow,” Baylor posted on X.

The Dodgers are determined to maintain their momentum as they look to defend their World Series title, with Shohei Ohtani as he has extended historic on-base streak. However, securing an elite arm like Miller won’t come cheap, and prospect Dalton Rushing appears to be the name at the center of the conversation.

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“Early talks are said to include catcher Dalton Rushing as a potential centerpiece. L.A. is exploring all options,” Baylor added, highlighting the high asking price for a premier closer.

Brighton native Dalton Rushing is having one of the craziest seasons in baseball.



Two home runs tonight, now has 7 in just 27 at-bats this year. He’s hitting .444 with an OPS of 1.760. Video game numbers.



No clear path to playing time, but he needs it. pic.twitter.com/DZYrcaV8Q1 — Matt Infield (@Matt_Infield) April 21, 2026

Is Rushing too high a price for the Dodgers?

If the Dodgers pull the trigger on a deal with the San Diego Padres, they would be parting with one of the most electric performers in the system. While the Padres would jump at the chance to add Rushing to their young core, the Dodgers must weigh the long-term cost of losing his offensive ceiling.

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Through just eight games, Rushing has put up video-game numbers, launching seven home runs in 27 at-bats with 13 RBIs. His production is exactly what any contender would want in the heart of their lineup, making him a difficult asset to surrender, even for an elite reliever.

The impact of adding Mason Miller

If the Dodgers decide the price is right, Miller would bring immediate stability to a reeling bullpen. Miller has been nearly untouchable to start the campaign, posting a 0.00 ERA with eight saves while consistently flirting with triple digits on the radar gun.

On paper, Miller’s dominance is exactly what L.A. needs to weather the loss of Diaz. The dilemma for the front office is whether they can afford to trade a cornerstone of their offensive future to a primary NL West rival in order to shore up the late innings.

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