Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani offers direct response to Blue Jays manager’s remarks ahead of World Series

The stage is set for a World Series rich in storylines, and at the center of it all stands Shohei Ohtani, whose every word now carries extra weight. As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night, the two-way superstar finds himself in a familiar narrative — one that stretches back to his free agency courtship less than a year ago.

Back then, Toronto appeared to be on the verge of landing the most coveted player in baseball, offering warm gestures and even gifts for Ohtani and his dog, Decoy. Ultimately, though, the Japanese sensation chose the Dodgers, signing a historic deal that reshaped the balance of power across Major League Baseball.

Now, as the Fall Classic looms, Blue Jays manager John Schneider has reignited that lighthearted past with a touch of humor. During his pre-Series availability, Schneider quipped about wanting the Blue Jays merchandise returned, a remark that quickly reached Ohtani’s ears.

Ohtani’s response

Far from being offended, Ohtani met the comment with composure and a touch of amusement. “It’s in my garage,” he said through interpreter Will Ireton. “I plan to keep it because it was something that was a gift.”

His response mirrored the calm, measured demeanor that has defined his approach since arriving in Los Angeles. Ohtani also spoke fondly of his interactions with the Blue Jays organization, emphasizing the professionalism of those involved. “I really had a wonderful time getting to know them,” he added. “The impression I got was they were very top class. Awesome people.”

What does this mean ahead of the Series?

For both clubs, this World Series represents more than just a championship opportunity. The Dodgers aim to become the first back-to-back champions in 25 years, while the Blue Jays look to reclaim the glory last seen in 1993 — their own back-to-back run.

With emotions high and narratives intertwined, Ohtani’s poise sends a clear message: past decisions stay in the past, and his focus is firmly on the field. As Game 1 approaches, all eyes will be on how the reigning NLCS MVP handles Toronto’s energy under the brightest lights of October.

