Ernie Clement declares loyalty to two Blue Jays taemmates after World Series loss

Ernie Clement was just as devastated as his teammates in the Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse after losing the 2025 World Series. But amid the pain, he offered total support for two pitchers who appeared in the final game, Jeff Hoffman and Shane Bieber.

“I’d go to war with Jeff Hoffman every day of the week. I want him on the mound,” Clement said about Hoffman. He echoed a similar sentiment for Bieber: “I want [Shane Bieber] on the mound. Those are guys who I would take a b—-t for.” It’s worth noting that both pitchers each allowed one run during the decisive Game 7.

Clement’s obvious support was directed toward two pitchers who were likely to face criticism, as often happens after losing a big game. He also spoke about how painful the defeat was for the whole group: “I feel for everybody in here, like we grinded so hard, we went through so much all year.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hoffman honors honesty after World Series Loss

Despite receiving Clement’s support after the World Series, Hoffman’s own words after the game were starkly honest, and he assumed part of the blame. “I cost everybody in here a World Series ring, so it’s pretty s—-,” he admitted.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

“Gotta execute better in that spot, and I let that happen,” Hoffman continued, reflecting on the painful day where the Blue Jays failed to snap their 32-year World Series drought. That home run by Miguel Rojas is a moment he will carry forever.

Advertisement

see also Blue Jays must prepare to pay up to keep Bo Bichette after new contract value report

Hoffman and Bieber’s contracts with the Blue Jays

Both Hoffman and Bieber still have active contracts with the Blue Jays. Hoffman’s stay is secured until 2027 with two pending payments of $12.66 million each. Bieber has one more season left on his deal; in 2026 he is set to receive a total of $16 million before becoming a free agent, unless the team offers him an extension.