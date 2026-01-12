Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Cubs might change course on key player reportedly linked to NY Yankees

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly facing a critical decision concerning a key player who has been linked to the New York Yankees, following the signing of Alex Bregman, but it seems pretty different from the reality.

By Santiago Tovar

Craig Counsell is coming off the field.
Craig Counsell is coming off the field.

Alex Bregman’s signing with the Chicago Cubs has significantly altered the plans of several franchises preparing for the upcoming season. With other free agents still available in the offseason market, teams have adjusted their targets, including the New York Yankees, which reportedly are reconsidering their approach as Cody Bellinger’s addition remains uncertain.

According to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, there are no indications that the Cubs are looking to trade infielder Nico Hoerner following the Bregman acquisition. Rumors had circulated suggesting that Hoerner might become a trade target for other teams, but Sharma dispels these speculations, emphasizing the unlikelihood of such a move.

There is strong sentiment around this notion, despite a lack of confirmed statements from anyone within the Cubs organization. Sharma believes that the Cubs are demonstrating an uncharacteristic aggressiveness in the trade market this year, suggesting that parting with Hoerner “would be a terrible mistake.”

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that trading Hoerner could be considered, given Bregman’s addition to the lineup. However, uncertainty persists regarding the Cubs’ next move, as they already boast a robust roster amplified by their latest acquisition.

Nico Hoerner after hitting the ball

Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs at bat.

Hoerner’s stats and performance with the Cubs last season

Regardless of the swirling rumors, the Cubs should carefully evaluate whether trading Hoerner is the best strategic move given his exceptional performance last season. Hoerner helped anchor the team by winning a Gold Glove, finishing as the runner-up in the NL Batting Title race, and reaching 100 stolen bases faster than any Cub since Sammy Sosa.

Alex Bregman signs with the Cubs: How much will he earn compared to Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber?

see also

Alex Bregman signs with the Cubs: How much will he earn compared to Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber?

These were his stats last season:

  • Batting Average: .297
  • Hits: 178
  • Home Runs: 7
  • RBIs: 61
  • Stolen Bases: 29
  • OPS: .739
  • WAR: 6.2
Reported franchises interested in Hoerner

In addition to the New York Yankees, the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox have also expressed interest in Hoerner. Yet, the potential deal remains uncertain as the conditions do not favor the Cubs due to Hoerner’s impressive performance.

With these dynamics in play, the offseason trade market is fraught with uncertainty for teams like the Yankees, who are already facing stiff competition in securing a top free agent. The fanbase remains eagerly awaiting further roster enhancements for the upcoming season.

Better Collective Logo