Former NY Mets star Brandon Nimmo earns praise from Jake Burger and Corey Seager

Brandon Nimmo hasn’t needed any adjustment time with the Texas Rangers. Since leaving the New York Mets, he’s done nothing but produce alongside his new teammates, who have been quick to praise him. Jake Burger highlighted how tough he is at the plate, while Corey Seager has been impressed with his power.

Burger spoke about his new teammate after watching him early in the 2026 season: “Nimmo is always a tough out and fighting off pitches. It felt like that’s something we were missing last year…,” he said of the former Met, who is currently hitting .353.

Seager also likes where Nimmo is slotted in the batting order and added, “It’s definitely a good thing to have at the top of the lineup.” Both comments were reported by Kennedi Landry on X (@kennlandry).

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Nimmo thriving outside New York

Nimmo doesn’t appear to miss anything about New York so far. His 2026 start with Texas has been far better than his final season with the Mets, when he opened the year with a tough series against the Houston Astros, hitting just .182 with two hits in 11 at-bats.

Brandon Nimmo with his first nuke as a Power Ranger. May have left the division, but he still owns the Phillies.

pic.twitter.com/BA3pyS27G1 — Division III Benchwarmer (@d3Benchwarmer_) March 29, 2026

In Texas, everything has clicked. He’s recorded six hits in 17 at-bats through the most recent game against the Baltimore Orioles, adding another RBI to bring his total to three this season, along with a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies. It’s been an outstanding start for the outfielder.

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According to Baseball Reference projections, Nimmo is expected to hit .250 with 21 home runs over 521 at-bats in 2026. If he maintains his current pace with the Rangers, producing at least one hit per game, he could easily exceed those numbers.

The Mets lost a veteran with plenty of experience, but the Rangers gained a proven player with postseason credentials, one who hasn’t started a season this strong since 2021, when he also opened the year hitting .333.