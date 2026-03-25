Former NY Yankees’ Austin Slater’s move to leave Detroit and play for the Marlins

The Miami Marlins have finalized a deal with veteran outfielder Austin Slater, bringing the former Detroit Tiger to South Florida just in time for the 2026 campaign.

On March 21, Slater exercised a release clause in his contract after being informed he would not break camp on the Tigers’ Opening Day roster. The clause granted him immediate free agency, allowing former New York Yankees‘ player to survey the market before ultimately landing with the Marlins.

To clear a spot for Slater on the 40-man roster, Miami placed right-hander Adam Mazur on the 60-day injured list, despite he just had a Tommy John surgery.

Advertisement

While Slater spent the duration of spring training in the Tigers‘ camp, he is expected to be available for the Marlins’ season opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Austin Slater #29 of the Yankees bats against the Rays.

Manager Clayton McCullough now faces a quick turnaround to integrate the veteran into the lineup, as Slater has yet to see game action in a Marlins uniform.

Advertisement

Slater, a proven weapon against lefties

Slater brings a specific, high-value skill set to Miami’s young outfield core. While the Marlins will lean heavily on the development of Jakob Marsee, Owen Caissie, and Griffin Conine, Slater provides a seasoned insurance policy—specifically against southpaws.

The veteran has built a career out of punishing left-handed pitching, boasting a .787 OPS across more than 1,000 career plate appearances in those matchups.

Beyond the bat, his ability to defend all three outfield positions provides McCullough with much-needed late-inning flexibility over the 162-game grind.

Advertisement

Slater’s spring training by the numbers

Despite being odd-man-out in A.J. Hinch’s plans, Slater put up respectable numbers in Grapefruit League play this spring:

Slash Line: .267/.389/.467

OPS: .856

Games Played: 15

While those figures weren’t enough to secure a spot in Detroit, they suggest Slater is seeing the ball well heading into April. Now settled in Miami, the veteran will look to prove that the Tigers’ loss is the Marlins’ gain.