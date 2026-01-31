Former NY Yankees, NY Mets reliever makes major MLB career decision

After a distinguished 17-year MLB career, veteran reliever David Robertson announced his retirement on Friday, bringing an end to a career that spanned multiple teams and accolades.

Robertson, best known for his time with the New York Yankees, also pitched for the New York Mets late in his career, and shared his farewell in a heartfelt social media post.

“I’ve decided it’s time for me to hang up my spikes and retire from the game I’ve loved for as long as I can remember,” Robertson wrote. “Baseball has given me more than I ever dreamed possible over the last 19 seasons. From winning a World Series, to pitching in an All-Star game, to representing the United States and bringing home a World Baseball Classic Gold and an Olympic silver.”

What made Robertson a fan favorite?

Robertson reflected on the relationships he built during his career. “I’ve had the privilege of playing alongside amazing teammates, learning from outstanding coaches, and being welcomed into organizations that felt like family. To the trainers, clubhouse staff, front offices, and everyone behind the scenes, thank you for all that you do. And to the fans who supported me, thank you, your passion fueled me every single day.”

David Robertson #30 with the Mets pitches against the Dodgers. Al Bello/Getty Images

The reliever debuted in the major leagues with the Yankees in 2008, remaining in New York until 2014 before returning via a midseason trade in 2017. He stayed through the 2018 season, making 501 appearances and earning an All-Star nod in 2011.

In 2023, Robertson spent time with the Mets, posting a 2.05 ERA across 40 games before being traded to the Marlins at the deadline, demonstrating that even late in his career he remained an effective bullpen presence.

Robertson’s legacy is secure as one of the premier relievers of his generation, leaving the game on his own terms after a career defined by excellence and consistency.

