Former Pirates player shines in minor league comeback with Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate

The Pittsburgh Pirates made a strategic move at this season’s trade deadline, sending their pitcher to the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the player hadn’t seen any game action, not even with the Oklahoma City Dodgers in Triple-A, until Tuesday. When he finally took the mound for the minor league team, he delivered an exceptional performance that caught everyone’s attention.

Andrew Heaney is eager to prove that he can excel with the Dodgers in his second stint with the organization. Although he has yet to appear in a major league game for Los Angeles, his performance signals he could be ready to seize the opportunity at any moment. Heaney showcased his readiness with an outstanding display during his re-introduction to the team.

In his outing with Oklahoma City, Heaney displayed impressive stats, retiring 9 of 10 batters and striking out 8. He threw a total of 46 pitches, 33 of which were strikes, and generated 10 swings and misses. These numbers are impressive, especially for a pitcher transitioning from the Pirates, where he posted modest statistics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the season progresses, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has significant decisions to make. The Dodgers are keen to secure a postseason berth directly, but the San Diego Padres are closely trailing, seeking their own chance to clinch that spot. This competitive landscape will demand careful strategizing from Los Angeles’ management in the weeks to come.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Heaney’s performance with the Pirates in 2025

Prior to his trade to the Dodgers at the last trade deadline, Andrew Heaney endured a challenging season with the Pirates in 2025. Over the course of 26 games, Heaney posted a 5.39 ERA while surrendering 24 home runs. These statistics highlight the struggles that characterized his time with the Pirates and ultimately led to his departure.

Advertisement

see also Dodgers HC Dave Roberts analyzes Roki Sasaki’s performance in rehab assignment

Adding to his woes, Heaney allowed 125 hits, 39 walks, and 74 runs while striking out 84 batters during the regular season with Pittsburgh. These numbers were instrumental in the Pirates’ decision to include him in a trade to the Dodgers.

Advertisement

Heaney’s recent tenure with the Dodgers

Heaney’s recent return marks his second stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Although he has yet to make a major league appearance this year, the decision to promote him remains uncertain. The Dodgers’ roster is brimming with talent, with players delivering strong performances and Roki Sasaki, for example, regaining his form during his rehab assignment.

During his initial tenure with the Dodgers, Heaney appeared in 16 games, 14 of which he started. He allowed 60 hits, 34 runs, and 23 home runs, while amassing an impressive 159 strikeouts. With a commendable 3.10 ERA, Heaney’s performance garnered significant attention and earned him a spot in the 2022 postseason. Subsequently, he joined the Texas Rangers, where he played a pivotal role in their World Series victory in 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement